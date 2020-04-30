In this Saturday, April 25, 2020, file photo, people gather on the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif., on the state's Central Coast. A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday, May 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Association President Eric Nuñez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.