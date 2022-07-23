Supreme Court Leak Investigation

Television news crews stand at the Supreme Court, May 3, 2022, in Washington, following news report by Politico that a draft opinion suggests the justices could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than 24 hours after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the "egregious breach. "

Since then? Silence.

