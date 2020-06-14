LUCKEY — Serenity Farm Equestrian Center has moved Benefit for the Barn online for 2020.
This virtual auction will take place in two parts, with the first part going live Monday.
Like so many other non-profits, Serenity Farm has been struggling to with changes brought on by coronavirus. To protect the health and well-being of riders, volunteers and staff, programs were canceled and fundraisers have been restructured.
Therapeutic riding programs will resume in July, reenergizing the center’s staff and volunteers.
All proceeds from the auction will support equine assisted therapy programs for individuals throughout the region. To view items and place bids visit, www.biddginowl.com/SerenityFarmEquestrianCen.