PERRYSBURG — Earl Campbell Jr., M.D., spoke to the council, at the regular meeting April 20, on behalf of the Lake Erie Waterkeeper, urging support for a Biden Administration executive order to create accountable phosphorus reductions in the lake.
Campbell has been soliciting for a resolution of support from local governments for the Lake Erie Watershed Protection and Restoration Congressional and Executive Order.
The Lake Erie Waterkeeper resolution calls for a 40% reduction in the Lake Erie phosphorus level by 2025, which was specified in the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement of 2012.
“It is perceived through the media that governments at this level are not heard by the federal government, and the states have considerable control over the money and other items. This is the chance to stand up and be counted. Organizations such as (Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments) and others are welcome, but we hope this will be a grassroots effort,” Campbell said.
Support for the Executive Order Resolution has already been passed by the Toledo, Oregon, Sandusky and Lucas County.
“We view the cities as the key,” Campbell said in a follow-up discussion about local support for the draft executive order.
Campbell has been a long time proponent of cleaning up phosphorus runoff into Lake Erie. The phosphorus is primarily farm fertilizer that in turn promotes the growth of the toxic algae that is called the harmful algal bloom.
Council members Jan Materni, Cory Kuhlman and Deborah Born said that they were generally supportive of the concept and wanted to see more information.
“We are supportive, but we want to hear the particulars,” Materni said.
Councilman Barry VanHoozen agreed.
“I was really intrigued by the science. It’s caused me to do additional research and look into why an executive order is necessary,” VanHoozen said. “It’s a tri-state issue, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. What are the roadblocks and why? Maybe an executive order is the only way to make it happen.”
Councilman Mark Weber suggested that Campbell put together a public forum at Way Public Library.
In a followup interview Cambell said that the order is widely attributed to have had some success. It is lowering the total maximum daily load of phosphorus and other chemicals in a measurable fashion, which had created oxygen dead zones and other toxic situations.
Council President Jonathan Smith also wanted more information. That may come from the TMACOG.
“We want to see water quality improvement and a reduction in the phosphorus load,” Smith said. “I’m generally against executive orders. I prefer to see solutions come from Congress. It’s also our responsibility to know what’s in it. I look forward to seeing the TMACOG process and what they do with it as well.”
Smith said that Jon Eckel, the retired former director of the Perrysburg Service Department, is the chair of the TMACOG Water Quality Council, which will be meeting on the subject.
“These are not elected officials, but the people who are actually running our utilities. I want to hear what they have to say,” Smith said.