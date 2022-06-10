PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Transit will resume Sunday service beginning June 26. Sundays were temporarily suspended back in April due to a lack of trip volume and the need for a weekend dispatcher. Requests for rides are now more frequent and a new dispatcher has been hired.
Beginning June 26, office hours will be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Driving hours for Sunday will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Driving hours for Monday-Saturday will remain the same (8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) Rides may be scheduled up to one week in advance.
More details can be found on the Perrysburg Transit website.
Perrysburg Transit provides door-to-door transportation services for citizens who need a ride within the city. The cost is $1 per ride for those 13 years old and older.