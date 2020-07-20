FREMONT — A Fostoria mother and her son were seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash, just over the Wood County line, in Sandusky County.
The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Sunday at 8:51 a.m. crash on U.S. 6 at U.S. 23, just over the Wood County line, in Sandusky County.
Brooke T. Kimble, 27, Fostoria, was driving a 2004 Buick Lesabre northbound on Route 23. Guadalupe E. Arriaga, 49, Gibsonburg, was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox westbound on Route 6.
Kimble failed to stop for the red light and pulled into the path of Arriaga, according to the post. After striking Kimble’s Buick, Arriaga ran of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Kimble had her 5-year-old and 3-year-old sons in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, and later transferred to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Her 3-year-old son was flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life threatening injuries where he was listed Sunday in stable condition. Her older son was not injured and released to a family member.
Kimble was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The older son was also wearing a seatbelt while the 3 year old was in a booster seat wearing a seatbelt.
Arriaga sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, and released. He had a front seat passenger, Kimberly Popoca, 44, also of Gibsonburg. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wood County Hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Pembervile/Freedom Township EMS, ProMedica Lifeflight and Ash’s Automotive.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.