PERRYSBURG — Sun Federal Credit Union has completed construction of its new Perrysburg branch with an innovative, modern look and feel.
“This marks an exciting relocation for us. In the best interest of improving service to our membership, we decided to move our branch from Commerce Drive in Perrysburg, just down the road. While it is only half a mile from our old facility, the upgrade really is a world away,” said Dave Wilde, vice president of marketing and business development.
The new branch is located at 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., 129, and will host a socially distanced grand opening now through Sept. 30.
Convenient, state-of-the-art technology is at the heart of the new facility. The branch utilizes Harmony ITMs, or interactive teller machines. Harmony supports real-time, two-way interactions with staff that enable social distancing, while keeping a personal touch.
“Our member-owners have really taken to Harmony at our other branches,” said Brian Hughes, president and CEO. “The machines do limit physical contact, but the human interaction is still very present. What’s more, they can be used just like a standard ATM during and after regular business hours. This technology lets you talk to a compassionate representative who can help with virtually any transaction that could be done in person. It’s all completed right through the machine in a way that’s fast, convenient and secure. We are here to help members feel more confident with their financial situation.”
Sun Federal invites members and the community to visit the branch in the coming days but asks that everyone maintain social distancing guidelines in effect.
The credit union operates 13 branches throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. For more information visit SunFederalCU.org, or call 800-786-0945.