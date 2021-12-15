The Bowling Green downtown restaurant switcheroo is complete, with a new SamB’s open on North Main Street.
In May, restaurateurs Jim Ferrell and George Strata announced they were switching locations of Beckett’s Burger Bar, 146 N. Main St., and SamB’s Restaurant, 163 S. Main St.
While Beckett’s opened up right away on South Main, Ferrell gutted the North Main space. The new SamB’s, which was originally located on in the same space on North Main in the 1980s, opened this fall.
“I like to think of it as really classy and intimate,” Ferrell said.
The restaurant has the same bones as the former SamB’s, with its long, narrow space that stretches from North Main to the back parking lot.
“The layout is very similar to what it was in the ’90s,” Ferrell said. “It’s different, but similar. It still has that real SamB’s feel, but it’s new and not exactly the same.”
A huge bar area with lots of seating anchors the side wall.
Ferrell said there are 10 booths that are the preferred seating.
“I think we nailed that. I think the seating is well laid out. It seats 90,” he said.
The menu is also souped up.
Entrees include Scottish Salmon and New York Strip. There are also soups, salads and sandwiches on the menu, along with craft beer, wine and punches.
“I’m really excited about the food,” Ferrell said. “My goal is to make it the best SamB’s ever, and I think we’ve done that. I think the food is better than ever.
“Our goal with the menu was to not disappoint our loyal base, and not take things away that was going to really upset the people that have been supporting us for decades.”
Ferrell said the menu is about 50-50 new and old. The Brussels and Maryland crab cakes — his mom’s recipe — are still offered.
“That’s been on our menu since ‘88,” he said.
Ferrell suggested the airline chicken for a new taste.
“It’s got the breast, it’s got the wing on it — that’s what makes it airline,” he said. “We get a lot of compliments on it.”
Matt Lawrence is the full-time chef and manager.
Ferrell is happy to be home at 146 N. Main St.
“We really like this building. We like the intimacy and I think that we recaptured that,” he said.
Ferrell is from New Jersey and came to Ohio in 1968 to attend Bowling Green State University. The first SamB’s, a sub shop, opened in Bowling Green on March 6, 1972 on East Wooster Street.
In 1985, he took a step away from the restaurant business, then re-opened SamB’s at 146 N. Main St. in April 1988.
He purchased the South Main Street property and business in 1997. Ferrell ran it as Kaufman’s until 2002. He then opened SamB’s on South Main.
