Adam Mohre, with Morlock Asphalt, heats up rubber to over 250 degrees to fill cracks in the parking lot of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowling Wednesday morning. Temperatures were well into the upper 80s around 10 a.m. and the heat index was expected to hit the 100-degree mark later in the day. Some heat relief is on the way.

