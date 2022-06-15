Adam Mohre, with Morlock Asphalt, heats up rubber to over 250 degrees to fill cracks in the parking lot of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowling Wednesday morning. Temperatures were well into the upper 80s around 10 a.m. and the heat index was expected to hit the 100-degree mark later in the day. Some heat relief is on the way.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Toledo man sentenced for soliciting an undercover officer
- From the freezer to the oven: Rahe’s secret to peach pie
- BG woman cited for endangering children
- Bluffton home explodes
- Fire marshal: ‘No evidence’ of criminal activity in Bluffton explosion
- Toledo man indicted for theft of handguns
- Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things
- BG man arrested for assault and multiple thefts
- ‘Be who you are’: Jones reflects on 4 decades as Otsego teacher, coach
- Walbridge may use eminent domain to acquire downtown building
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.