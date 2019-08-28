Suit charges e-cigarette maker markets products to teens - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Suit charges e-cigarette maker markets products to teens

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:01 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman's lawsuit against an e-cigarette maker charges that the manufacturer markets its nicotine vapor products to teens like her daughters and fails to warn consumers about the products' high nicotine levels.

The lawsuit filed this month in Columbus against California-based Juul Labs Inc. says the woman's 16-year-old twin daughters first tried a Juul device when they were about 14. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the complaint alleges the girls became addicted to nicotine within one week and began experiencing severe mood swings, migraines, and behavioral issues.

Posted in , on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:01 pm.

Calendar

