Developers for a proposed Williamsburg on the River subdivision have been asked to go back to the drawing board.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Planning Commission, after hearing from two dozen residents, said more work is needed for the new Reserve addition, west of Bowling Green in Washington Township.
Board Chairman John Musteric, who is also the Wood County engineer, said there are too many questions and concerns.
“We are not here to redesign this plat,” said Musteric, who made the motion to table the resolution. “The plan is missing a lot of details.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
There were over 25 people at the meeting, spilling out into the hall of the commissioners area in the Wood County Office Complex, as audience members adhered to social distancing guidelines. The meeting went for almost two hours.
Danberry Realtors is seeking to develop 32 lots on 43.82 acres for the Reserve at Williamsburg on the River. Wade Smith, director of development for Danberry, said homes would be priced in the $500,000-$700,000 range.
He disagreed with the planning commission’s decision, saying Danberry and engineering representatives had met with the Williamsburg Homeowners Association for the past six months, addressing concerns.
“We’ve done that, we’ve addressed all the concerns,” Smith said, adding that the company should not have to talk with each homeowner. “This is compromise.”
Karen Higgins, who has lived in Williamsburg for 20 years, said Danberry did not do due diligence with the new subdivision checklist. Her concerns include stress on the existing lakes and fertilizer runoff.
“We have a lot of questions, there’s a lot lacking in these plans,” Higgins said. “There’s a lot at stake.”
Smith said that the Danberry development will take an environmental approach to storm water management, using grass waterways instead of pipes. Danberry just developed a similar subdivision in Whitehouse called the Preserve, which uses this method, he said.
Wood County Planning Commission Director Dave Steiner said he approved of the project and the variances requested. There are some gaps in the plan, but he is confident they will be filled.
“My primary concern all along is the stormwater and runoff and how it’s going to affect the existing homeowners,” Steiner said. “From the get-go I have been concerned about that.”
Greg Feller, with Feller Finch and Associates and representing the developer, said the goal is to keep with the character of existing Williamsburg.
“The developer wants the subdivision to blend in with what’s there,” he said.
They expect up to 18% of the area will be open space, if their 32-lot plan is approved, Feller said.
A retention pond will have access off Portsmouth Road. The plan is for silt to be filtered out before storm water is discharged.
“The ponds and retention will be designed for a 100-year storm,” Feller said, adding that the new subdivision’s storm water will go into the existing lakes.
Smith said that Danberry wants to be part of the fix for lake problems in Williamsburg.
“We know you’ve got lake issues there, we do not want to contribute,” he said. “We understand the issues out there.”
Roland Southard, with the Williamsburg HOA, said that the residents of the new Reserve would not have access to the existing lakes. They would also have their own homeowners association.
Danberry was requesting several variances from the planning commission, including not installing curbs, streetlights and sidewalks.
Williamsburg resident Charles Harper said he had no problem with the requested variances.
“Williamsburg is a walking community. We get out and walk on the roads around our community,” he said.
But another woman said she would prefer sidewalks and street lights.
Board member John Brossia said the planning commission has spent a lot of time working on consistent regulations for subdivisions, such as sidewalks and streetlights. He was concerned about “chucking” them.
“What was the purpose of working for years and putting rules in for a subdivision?” Brossia said.
Smith also said that Danberry could change the Reserve plan, to have as many as 60 lots. They could add streetlights and sidewalks, but wanted to stay in harmony with the existing Williamsburg subdivision, which does not have those items.
The addition would cover the remaining undeveloped land in the Williamsburg subdivision where Ohio 235 and Ohio 65 meet at the Maumee River.
The Williamsburg on the River subdivision is one of the older, more established housing developments in Wood County. Development began in the 1960s and no major building has occurred there in the last decade.