WALBRIDGE — Donald Trump Jr. has a message that all parties can get behind.
“Get out and vote. Do it now,” said Trump, who flew into Wood County on Monday for a quick campaign plug for his father, President Donald Trump. “Don’t take it for granted and don’t wait for Election Day.”
Trump spoke to about 200 people at Nagle Trucking, which is next door to the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township.
He cited his father’s accomplishments since the 2016 election, including the lowest rate of unemployment ever, the highest number of new start-up businesses ever, and a Middle East peace deal.
“Look at what Donald Trump has done in four short years,” he said.
Edwin Nagle III, president and chief executive officer of Nagle Companies, said he was thrilled to host the Trump campaign stump.
“It’s every effort we can make to get the president re-elected and to motivate people to get out to the polls — to vote and to take that message to other people,” Nagle said before Trump arrived — with Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” blasting in the background of his building.
Nagle has been in the trucking business for 42 years and in Wood County for 36 years. The company employs 95 people.
“President Trump has done a tremendous job of improving the economy. Our industry was very dark — there was a lot of dire circumstances. A lot of companies went out of business,” he said. “Since President Trump was elected, it’s been a much better business for us all.”
Brenda Caldwell, who lives in the Walbridge senior villas, said she has been a Trump fan since 2016.
“He is doing such a great job and if it wasn’t for this COVID, there’d be nobody unemployed,” she said. “Even after all this happened, we are still doing well.”
Caldwell said she expects Republicans to flock to the polls to support Trump in the coming week, leading up to Election Day.
“We are the silent majority. We want to vote in person. It’s the way it’s always been,” she said.
In his 20-minute speech, Trump talked about familiar campaign themes of fake news and Joe Biden’s stamina.
The Trump administration is battling the coronavirus, while advocating opening the economy and schools, he said.
“If you’re susceptible, take precaution,” Trump said. “You’ve got to live.”
Biden is trying to pass himself as a regular guy, he said.
“Guess what? You’re not ‘blue collar Joe,’ if you’ve been a senator your entire life,” Trump said.
He questioned Biden’s ability to do the top job.
“The presidency is not a one hour, every four or five day gig,” Trump said. “It’s scary. This guy could be the leader of the free world.”
He accused the media of not digging deep enough into Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and Burisma business in Ukraine, while focusing on the president and unfounded allegations of Russian collusion.
“Imagine if they poured the same energy into Joe Biden and his son, his business dealings and the payoffs,” Trump said.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)