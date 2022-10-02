Vaccine Aluminium

An infant receives a routine vaccination in Fayetteville, Ga., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Years ago, the government set out to determine if aluminum in vaccines could be driving growing rates of allergies and asthma in children. A federally funded study released Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, has found a possible link between aluminum and persistent asthma. But experts say the study has several shortcomings and is not a reason to change current vaccine recommendations. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

 Angie Wang

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of scientists have wondered if aluminum, a vaccine additive that has been used for decades, had a role in allergies and asthma in children.

A new federally funded study has found a possible link, but experts say the research has important shortcomings and is not a reason to change current vaccine recommendations. The study doesn't claim aluminum causes the breathing condition, and officials say more work is needed to try to confirm any connection, which hadn't been seen in earlier research.

