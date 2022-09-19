TOLEDO – The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority recently engaged the Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ).

The study highlights that in 2021 TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over $581 million in economic output in the Toledo Region, while TDZ supported an additional 44 jobs and over $6.6 million in economic output.

0
0
0
0
0