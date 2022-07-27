Census Young Adult Migration

Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are shown, April 13, 2019. According to a new study released Monday, July 25, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau, by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same general area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Growing up in mid-sized Virginia Beach, Andrew Waldholtz wanted to live in a big city so he moved to the District of Columbia for college. After four years in the comparatively expensive city, he realized he wanted a place to live that was more affordable.

Waldholtz, 35, eventually found a happy compromise in St. Louis whose Midwestern affordability and opportunities to build his career in corporate compliance had the added bonus that his sister and brother-in-law lived there.

