Climate Tipping Points

Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, June 11, 2022. Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate “tipping points” are still likely to be triggered like the immediate loss of tropical coral reefs around the globe with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

 Brian Inganga

Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.

An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and major — and calculated rough temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, though a few are possible. But with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming from now, at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming since pre-industrial times, four move into the likely range, according to a study in Thursday's journal Science.

