Vitamin D

Vitamin D tablets and pills are displayed, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. More research suggests it’s time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, Harvard researchers reported Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D.

Taking high doses of "the sunshine vitamin" doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, researchers reported Wednesday.

