Many folks are very excited about the recent announcement that the Biden Administration will cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loans per person. Millions of Americans will be recipients of the student loan debt relief. But, as the BBB knows, this creates an excellent opportunity for scammers.

As student loan holders try to navigate the new forgiveness program, con artists are already moving in to take advantage of any confusion. We warn folks with student loans to beware of these scams:

