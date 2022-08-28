Student Loans Cost of College

New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today's rising student debt is the cost of college. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

WASHINGTON (AP) — For millions of Americans, President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation offers a life-changing chance to escape the burden of debt. But for future generations of students, it doesn't fix the underlying reason for the crisis: the rising cost of college.

The specter of heavy debt will still loom over current high school seniors — and everyone after them — since the debt cancellation only applies to those who took out federal student loans before July 1.

