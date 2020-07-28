ROSSFORD — Join the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau for Stroll the Street on Wednesday.
Each week the event will be held if Wood County is at a level 2 or below.
Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 12 Northwest Ohio vendors along Dixie Highway into downtown. Food trucks are spaced out from Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center with signage for safe distancing as patrons wait in line.
“We are happy to welcome everyone back, with proper safety precautions,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “Visitors are directed to follow best practices and state guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are available.”
Food truck vendors are following health department guidelines including wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations are set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy., and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot, 146 Dixie Hwy. Grab-and-go is suggested.