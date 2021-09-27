ROSSFORD — Rossford’s Stroll the Street will go out on a polka note for its final day, Wednesday, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. This will mark the culmination of the 16-week summer event in downtown in 2021.
Randy Krajewski’s Polish band will play in the Pavilion of the Edward Ford Memorial Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church will be selling potato and cabbage pierogi, frozen in packages of one dozen, for $15. All Saints’ community volunteer group, Works of Mercy, will host a bake sale including homemade cookies, pies, kolache, nut rolls, Polish coffee cake and other ethnic goodies. Proceeds from the bake sale will be used to support Love and Luggage, a local nonprofit organization that provides those who age out of the foster system with a duffel bag, gift cards and basic household items.
The event will also include 10 area food trucks, arts and craft vendors whose handmade wares include pierogi ornaments, team pillows, cat-nipped filled toys, original artwork, baby bibs and blankets, hair bows, jewelry, and soap and lotions. In addition, Wine and Canvas will host make-and-paint sessions each hour for $7 per person.