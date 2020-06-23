ROSSFORD — The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau will roll out a 2.0 version of Stroll the Street for 2020 starting on July 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
This year’s event will be a Food Truck Fiesta featuring 12 Northwest Ohio vendors lining Dixie Highway into downtown.
Food trucks will be spaced out from Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center with signage for safe distancing as patrons wait in line.
The event will take place each Wednesday throughout the summer.
“People want to get outside and have something to do,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “I am confident that visitors will follow best practices and guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. We all want to show respect for each other and prevent the spread of the virus.”
Food truck vendors will follow health department guidelines as well, including wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations will be set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy., and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot, 146 Dixie Hwy.
Food Trucks participating in this year’s event include:
· Cheezy Does It, LLC
· Country Lane BBQ
· Deet’s BBQ
· K & K Concessions
· Koral Hamburger
· NeNe’s Sweets
· Poppin George
· Rosie’s Rolling Chef
· Rusty’s Road Trip
· Smyles Icy Treats
· Snowie Summers Lemonade
· The Loaded Chicken
For more information, visit the website at StrolltheStreet.com or contact Beth Genson at bethgenson@visitrossfordohio.com