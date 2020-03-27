In the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic beginning, area businesses were wiped clean of common household items.
Stores shelves were bare, missing things like toilet paper, sanitizer and dry foods.
Leyna Jennings, who is not new to community projects, took initiative to find a remedy by using social media.
Jennings, a member of the Wood County Humane Society’s executive committee and overseer of the spray-neuter initiative program, went to Facebook and created the page Wood County Cash Free Exchange.
“It is actually something I had thrown around a few years ago. And recently, going to the grocery store, I was seeing that they were out of simple things like flour because people were buying excessive amounts of it,” Jennings said.
“I thought it would be an opportunity for people to trade with somebody else to get more of something else they actually needed.”
Under the page’s description, it is described as a place to help those in need due to the impact of the coronavirus.
“Over the coming weeks, many of us are going to feel the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the page’s description reads. “Between lost wages, extra childcare cost, and scarcity of resources, now is an important time to come together and help our neighbors.
“If you have something you need, post a request and strike up a deal. If you have something to offer, this is a way to see if it’s something someone else needs. Trade eggs for bread, childcare for a haircut, etc.
“No cash is allowed here. Other than that, if both parties agree, it’s fair game.”
While there hasn’t been an overload of activity so far, goods have been exchanged and even given away.
“A lot of it is people offering extra food that they have in their cabinets that they aren’t using currently. Also people trading board games and movies and things like that,” Jennings said.
While Jennings made the page with helping others in mind, that wasn’t necessarily her primary motive.
Instead, she hoped people could find it as a source of positivity.
“Mostly I wanted it to be more of a morale booster than anything, so people could see that there are still people out there that are willing to help,” Jennings said.
“Also I thought it would be a more dignified way for people that are struggling financially, to get things. Versus trying to go get them for free, they can feel like they can contribute to what they receive.”
Jennings herself also plans to plant her own excessively large garden with plans to give away the extra produce.
“I’m personally getting ready to plant a rather large garden that will offer more produce than I can use myself,” she said. “I am going to offer it up on there as well as take any excess to the Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green.”