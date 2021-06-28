Last week I attended an open house for one of my clients. I facilitated their strategic plan just over three years ago. The open house was to share with their suppliers, customers and business partners the company’s expanded offices. This company literally doubled their office space.
A little over three years ago, while working with them on their strategic plan, they set many goals. One was a specific revenue growth goal. While at the open house one of the partners wanted to make sure that I knew that my client had indeed not only met but in fact, exceeded the goal. I was aware of that fact but let him beam anyway. He earned the proud moment.
His success reminded me of an Alaskan trip that took an immense amount of planning.
In August 2017, my wife and I, and two other couples spent two wonderful weeks on an Alaskan vacation. Barb and I had a great time with Randi, Mike, Dawn and Tom. We started our trip by flying into Fairbanks, then had two weeks consisted of spectacular adventures:
-River Boat Gold Dredge
-Bussed to Denali Park
-Denali Theatre
-Denali National Park tour
-Train ride to Talkeetna
-Mount McKinley
-Sun Dog Kennels with Sled dog ride
-Train to Anchorage
-Cruise to Hubbard Glacier
-Cruise to Skagway and then onto Juneau, followed by Ketchikan
-Finally arriving in Vancouver before flying home
We saw great mountain peaks, bear, moose, elk, caribou, whale, dolphins, salmon and glaciers.
This fabulous vacation would not have been possible without about nine months of planning. I wish I could take credit for the planning but most of it goes to the ladies. Over the two weeks, sometimes we were all together; sometimes two of the three couples participated in a common experience and other times we each went our separate ways. There were no arguments or issues — just a grand time.
Why would all of us spend that much time on planning a vacation? It was only two weeks out of our life — a small investment compared to running a company, managing people or attaining specific business result.
Some good planning netted us great results where we had a super time with no issues. Why do so many owners of companies or organizations not invest the same sort of time to do strategic planning for their company? Strategic planning drives the success for a company. It creates a road map for an organization’s success. Why does a company think that results will be different or better by doing what they have always done?
My client had measurable success by setting targets and incorporating action plans to accomplish those targets. Everyone on the team understood who had responsibility for each action plan and the time frame for completion. The vacation was wonderful due to the planning that was invested before we ever left.
What are you willing to invest to increase your organization’s odds for even more of a successful year?
Roger Bostdorff is president of B2B Sales Boost, LLC. He spent over 30 years with IBM in sales, sales management and general management. B2B Sales Boost is a consulting company helping organizations solve business problems. Learn more at www.b2bsalesboost.com or call 419-351-4347. To receive the B2B Sales Boost Newsletter, send an email to roger@b2bsalesboost.com.