Michigan Weather

A front moves in over Lake Michigan Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Tiscornia Park in St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

 Don Campbell

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio.

Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.

