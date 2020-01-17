Stop Human Trafficking event planned - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Stop Human Trafficking event planned

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 10:05 am

Come join community leaders to learn about human trafficking in the area on Jan. 24 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Wood County Job & Family Services, 1928 East Gypsy Lane Road.

Human trafficking is where people profit from the control and exploitation of others. Representatives from various resources/supportive services will be available to educate about prevention and intervention responses to victims of trafficking.

Calendar

