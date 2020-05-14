Two Bowling Green women have been charged with stealing a credit card and using it to make $194 in purchases in town.
Anna Kinzel, 18, and Janeava Floyd, 22, were charged Wednesday with theft and misuse of credit cards, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
They allegedly took a credit card from an unlocked vehicle at the Edge apartments, 706 East Napoleon Road.
A resident in the apartment complex said he was looking out his window around 5:40 a.m. when he saw a white Honda Civic park in a handicap spot. Two women exited the vehicle; one walked to another Honda Civic, opened the door and sat down. He said when she exited the vehicle, it looked like she was holding something.
He left the complex and returned at 7 a.m., at which time he passed the two women. He called police and gave them the license plate number.
The license plate belonged to a resident in the apartment complex, who went to her unlocked vehicle and said her credit card was missing.
An advisory went out on the Civic and shortly after a city police officer reported spotting it at the Varsity Square apartments on East Gypsy Lane Road.
Kinzel said she was at the Edge to check on an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her; Floyd said she was there visiting a co-worker.
Floyd said she used her own credit card to make purchases at Walmart, then admitted she used the card taken from a vehicle at the Edge.
Kinzel did not give consent to police to search her car. The description given by the resident at the Edge of the woman who entered the Civic matched Kinzel.
She also declined to answer any questions by police. Floyd denied entering any vehicles. She admitted to using the card at Walmart and McDonald’s, the report stated.
A $12.36 purchase was made at the restaurant and two receipts were found for Walmart totaling $181.68. The purchases included a Razor scooter, hair dryer, beauty products, incense sticks and a white jacket.
Kinzel was taken to jail and charged with theft and two counts misuse of a credit card. She was discharged after posting bond. She has pleaded not guilty and has asked for a jury trial.
Floyd was cited for cited for theft and two counts misuse of credit cards and was released.