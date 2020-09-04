Bicycles are little like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and hamburger in this time of coronavirus.
Local stores just can’t keep them on the shelves.
Don Dibartolomeo, manager of Spoke Life Cycles in Perrysburg, is amazed at the covid-crush of customers this summer.
“There have been an unbelievable amount of people coming out of the woodwork to buy bikes,” said Dibartolomeo, who also has stores in Sylvania, Elmore and Fremont.
“Gyms were shut down, schools were shut down, so you have a lot of parents with kids that needed some activity and bikes became that outlet. You had people who wanted to work out and they couldn’t and, once again, bikes became a great fitness outlet,” he said.
Dibartolomeo said this reminds him of the early 1990s when mountain biking was popular.
“But this blows that away,” he said. “This is the early ’90s mountain bike boom times 10, because it’s every bike — from an inexpensive, entry-level bike all the way up to a $2,500-$3,000 bike — just gone. They’re just gone.”
Because of coronavirus, bicycle manufacturing came to a halt in March, DiBartolomeo said.
“Not only are we seeing a surge in the demand, but we have no supply because the manufacturers weren’t able to produce for three months,” he said. “Because you can’t get bikes, everyone is pulling out their garage and barn bikes and getting them fixed so they can get out and ride.”
This summer, at Cycle Werks in Bowling Green, there’s an entire wall of the shop that is totally empty where bikes would be on display to sell.
“With a lot of people being at home … they’ve decided to get outside and do more riding,” said store manager Tim Book. “We saw a big rush of people wanting new bikes, wanting their old bikes repaired.”
“We’re definitely dusting some bikes off, for sure, and getting them put back together.”
Biking is great family time and exercise, Book said.
“It’s neat to see people get out and do things as a family together, rather than just being content with staying home and watching Netflix all day,” he said. “The Slippery Elm Trail has been busier than it’s ever been, with a lot of newer riders getting out.”
Cycle Werks usually has a group ride that starts at the shop on Mondays and goes out to Grand Rapids, but it was suspended this year due to coronavirus.
Cycling is in Book’s blood. His grandparents opened Book’s Bike Shop in 1939 in Bowling Green. He now manages the Cycle Werks shop in the city. They also have locations in Whitehouse and Sylvania.
“You can get out of it what you put into it,” Book said of biking.
“If you just want a good leisurely ride to get out and enjoy the fresh air, you can do that. If you want to race, there’s certainly that available, too,” Book said. “We sell bikes for all of those types of riders.”
Don’t forget the gear before striking out on a ride.
Helmets are a must for safety, Book said. New technology has made them lighter and cooler.
Bob Rex has been cycling since 1976 and guesses he has logged 50,000 miles on rides around the country — even the world.
The retired teacher, who taught 35 years for Bowling Green City Schools, said there’s nothing like being outdoors and taking in the scenery on a bike to clear your mind of COVID-19 and anything else.
Rex suggested families who want to start cycling together begin with an inexpensive purchase.
“Start off slow,” he said.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)