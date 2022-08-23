NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street but remain down for the week a day after the biggest pullback in the S&P 500 since mid-June. Energy companies were among the few clear winners as oil prices rose, while health care stocks were broadly lower. The S&P 500 was just barely in the red in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq was slightly higher. Investors had their eye on company earnings. Macy's and J.M. Smucker rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, while Zoom Video sank after cutting its full-year outlook.

