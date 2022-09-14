NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is steadying itself after tumbling to its worst day in two years on fears about higher interest rates and the recession they could create. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early Wednesday trading after drifting between small gains and losses. So was the Dow, a day after losing more than 1,250 points. A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly, with pressures building underneath the surface, even if overall inflation slowed. It echoed a report on inflation at the consumer level Tuesday, which raised expectations for interest-rate hikes and triggered a rout for markets.

