Markets

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.

The S&P 500 sank 3% in morning trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.

0
0
0
0
0