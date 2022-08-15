NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping at the start of trading on Wall Street, interrupting their best run of the year. The S&P 500 is 0.4% lower Monday. Oil prices dropped much more sharply on worries about the global economy. China's central bank cut a key interest rate after acknowledging more needs to be done to shore up its economy, the world's second largest. Treasury yields also fell, as a measure of manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly sank deeply into contraction. The losses ate into a four-week winning streak for U.S. stocks, which had rallied on hopes that inflation is peaking.

