Stocks bounced back from a midday stumble and closed higher Thursday, keeping the major indexes on track for their first weekly gain in four weeks.

The S&P 500 closed 0.7% higher, after recovering from a 0.9% slide in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite each gained 0.6% after making it through their own bumpy ride. The indexes are on pace for a weekly gain after posting losses for the previous three weeks.

