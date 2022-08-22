NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losses. Losses last week broke a four-week winning streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was down 1.4% in the early going Monday, led by more declines in big technology companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also lower. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company, while Cineworld and other major movie theater chains fell sharply after Cineworld said it was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

0
0
0
0
0