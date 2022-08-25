NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, but major indexes remain in the red for the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Thursday and the Nasdaq was up a bit more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly thanks to a big drop in Salesforce.com, which lowered its forecasts for full-year results. Teladoc and other providers of telehealth services were higher after Amazon shut down its in-house telemedicine service for employees. Dollar Tree sank after the discount retailer slashed its own full-year estimates. Treasury yields were holding steady.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

