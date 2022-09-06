NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street as the market gets a holiday-shortened week off to a muted start. The S&P 500 was just barely in the green in the early going Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also little changed. ADT jumped 12% after State Farm said it was taking a 15% stake in the home security company. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.31%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

