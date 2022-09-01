Stocks are lower on Wall Street in morning trading Thursday, extending their losing streak to a fifth day as investors remain wary of how the economy will hold up as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 was down 1% as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 230 points, or 0.7%, to 31,285 and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%.

