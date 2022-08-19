NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. The benchmark index was off 0.9% in the early going Friday. The Nasdaq was down even more as technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also lower. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond sank 40% after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he's bailed out of the stock. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

