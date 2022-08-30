NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street following two days of slumps as investors worry that high interest rates aren't going away any time soon as the Federal Reserve fights inflation. Best Buy was up sharply in the early going Tuesday after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. That helped lift the stock prices of other retailers. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, and other major indexes were also higher.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

0
0
0
0
0