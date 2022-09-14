APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The stock market fell the most since June 2020, with the Dow loosing more than 1,250 points. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses. The tentative trading came a day after the market's worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession. The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent. A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly. It echoed a report on inflation at the consumer level a day earlier.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

0
0
0
0
0