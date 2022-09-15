Markets

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks teetered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which left major indexes well in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday. The benchmark index is down for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday. Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy. Software maker Adobe fell sharply after announcing a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issuing a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

