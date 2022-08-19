NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes on track for losses that will end a solid run of weekly gains.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 12:04 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is now on track to break a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 2% and is also set to end four weeks of gains.

