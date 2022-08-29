NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, adding to their recent losses as the Federal Reserve stays focused on raising interest rates to fight historically hot inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. Around 70% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It is coming off of its biggest single-day and weekly drop since mid-June.

