Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. The benchmark index has risen for four straight weeks and is up 13.5% so far in the third quarter, although it's still lower for the year.

0
0
0
0
0