Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday, building on their winning week, as investors sifted through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 rose 1% after shaking off an early stumble, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also recovered from a midafternoon slide to end 0.5% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.4% as Tesla and technology stocks led the market.

