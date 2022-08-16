NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.2%, to 33,991 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.

