Financial Markets Wall Street Ukraine

In this still photo taken from video provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, virtually rings the opening bell at the NYSE, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, to mark the launch of the Advantage Ukraine Initiative. (New York Stock Exchange via AP)

 HONS

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market's losses into a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after bouncing between a gain of 0.5% and a loss of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

0
0
0
0
0