NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to modest losses in a quiet Tuesday on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields helped calm the market following its worst tumble in months.

The S&P 500 dipped 9.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,128.73 after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The edge lower follows up on Monday's sharp 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of the first losing week for the index in the last five.

