Financial Markets

Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, July 14, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Monday, July 25, 2022. Cruise lines are falling while gold miner Freeport-McMoRan and Texas-based oil explorer Diamondback Energy are leading the gainers at the opening bell. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish for stock indexes Monday, as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank combats inflation.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after fluctuating between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.

