NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street in early trading but remain mostly in the red for the week as traders try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its mission to get inflation under control. The central bank's policymakers meet again in two weeks, and markets expect them to deliver another jumbo-sized interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. Investors will be closely watching appearances by Fed officials later Wednesday to see if they drop any hints about the Fed's thinking. The S&P 500 was up half a percentage point. Treasury yields fell and oil prices rose.

